Bell Bank Purchases 186 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Shares of TWLO opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,935 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

