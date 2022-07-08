Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

