Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 157 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $169.63 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

