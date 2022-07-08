Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,863.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $207.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.