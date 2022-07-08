DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

