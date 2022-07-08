Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.