Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 10,055 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.12 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

