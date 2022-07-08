Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

SPYG stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

