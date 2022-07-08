Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 11,605 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $279.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.40. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

