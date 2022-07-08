Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 21,567 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

PM stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

