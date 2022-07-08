Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AutoZone by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in AutoZone by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,168.60 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,032.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,014.09.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

