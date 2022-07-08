Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

