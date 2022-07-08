Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 962,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 353,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

