Columbus Macro LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 90,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

