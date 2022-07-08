Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 4,825 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $139.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

