Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,172 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $93.94 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

