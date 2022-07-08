First PREMIER Bank Purchases New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,412 shares of company stock worth $6,195,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $29.89 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

