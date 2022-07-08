Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 157 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

