Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,873,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

