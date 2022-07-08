iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

