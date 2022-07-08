First PREMIER Bank Purchases 150 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $327.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $332.74.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

