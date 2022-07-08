Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

