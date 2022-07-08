Tobam Has $579,000 Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV opened at $478.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $487.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.88.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

