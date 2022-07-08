FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 1,689.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

