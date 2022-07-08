Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $218.85 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average is $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

