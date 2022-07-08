U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

