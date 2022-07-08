Tobam Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tobam lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.85 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

