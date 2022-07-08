Tobam Invests $547,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

NYSE SPGI opened at $351.83 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

