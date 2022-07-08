Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.