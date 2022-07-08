Tobam Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tobam raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

