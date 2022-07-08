FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 244,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.89. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

