Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,343.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

