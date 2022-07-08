Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

