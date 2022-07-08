Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 278,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 238,434 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

