Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2,042.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 264,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

