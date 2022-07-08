Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

PFE opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

