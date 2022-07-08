Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $104.02 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.