Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.68 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 278,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

