Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1,217.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 635,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

MRO stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

