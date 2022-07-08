Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,262.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

