Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

