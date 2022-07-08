Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.