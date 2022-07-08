Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $254.86 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

