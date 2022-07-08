Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,643,555.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,291. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

