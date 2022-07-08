CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 3,577 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.