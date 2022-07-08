Allworth Financial LP Sells 18,656 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

