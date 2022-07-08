Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2,042.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,295,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 264,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.