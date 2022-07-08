Allworth Financial LP Acquires 14,159 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.