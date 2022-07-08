Allworth Financial LP Has $837,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

