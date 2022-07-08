Mission Wealth Management LP Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $52.85 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.